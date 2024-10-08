October 8, 2024
A Roanoke Man Has Been Charged After Pursuit

by David Scheie0
A Person in Handcuffs

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The diver was identified as 25-year-old, Sheldon Straessle.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker says the pursuit started Monday afternoon in Huntington County before moving into Allen County.

reported by our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the chase eventually entered Whitley County, where officers deployed multiple stop sticks to disable the suspect’s truck.

The ISP then conducted a P.I.T. maneuver on the vehicle that eventually stopped the suspect near C.R. 200 S and State Road 9, and the man was then taken into custody.

