October 8, 2024
Wednesday Florida Flights Canceled For FWA

by David Scheie
Photo Supplied/Fort Wayne International Airport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Tuesday, The Fort Wayne International Airport announced that Allegiant has canceled Florida flights scheduled for Wednesday as the nation braces for the impacts of Hurricane Milton.

As reported by our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the airport shared on its Facebook page that Allegiant had canceled all flights to and from Florida for Wednesday, October 9th.

They say that includes all flights to SFB, PIE, and PGD from FWA.

Passengers impacted by the cancelations should be contacted by Allegiant with options for next steps, FWA says in its post.

FWA says those passengers will then need to contact Allegiant directly to rebook their flights or make any changes.

They say impacted customers can also call Allegiant Customer Care at 702-505-8888, however, they warn that wait times are expected to be long.

