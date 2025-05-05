May 5, 2025
A WOWO Consumer Alert – Contaminated Tomatoes

by David Scheie
NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Tomatoes from a Florida farm have been recalled in 14 states due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The tomatoes were repacked into four-pack clamshell containers and sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in several states.

Another recall was issued for packages assembled with tomatoes from a different farm in Immokalee, Florida, distributed to wholesalers in three states.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are advised to throw out the affected tomatoes and contact the distributors for more information.

