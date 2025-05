NATIONWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — With graduation season underway, jobs are front and center in the minds of many young Americans and this year – employers are expected to hire nearly 7 and a half percent more graduates.

So, what are the best and worst entry-level jobs?

A recent study revealed that being an IT Hardware engineer ranked first, followed by a Certified Nursing Assistant then an Engineer.

Worst on the list were a mechanical drafter, computer numeric programmer, and welder.