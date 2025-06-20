AAA July 4th Travel

Indianapolis, Ind. (WOWO) — Road Trip Ready! Record Hoosier Travel Expected for July 4th

This Fourth of July is shaping up to be a record-breaker for Hoosier travel, largely thanks to a welcome trend at the gas pump.

AAA estimates a staggering 1.9 million Hoosiers will travel at least 50 miles from home over the extended Independence Day holiday period. This travel forecast smartly includes two full weekends (from Saturday, June 28th to Sunday, July 6th) to capture the true scope of holiday movements.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of these Hoosier travelers are opting for road trips. This preference is significantly influenced by current summer gas prices, which are the lowest they’ve been since 2021. This affordability has directly contributed to a noticeable 2.7% increase in Hoosier travelers compared to last year.

Indiana’s travel surge mirrors a national trend. Across the United States, a record 72.2 million people are expected to travel for the Independence Day holiday. This impressive figure not only surpasses last year’s numbers but also moves beyond pre-COVID travel volumes, indicating a strong return to traditional holiday celebrations and getaways.