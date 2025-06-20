6th Pikes Pub Defendant Charged

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Prosecutors have charged a sixth person in connection with a violent bar beating caught on video in late May near Fort Wayne.

They identified the suspect as 58-year-old Vard A. Warnock, who now faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and a Class B misdemeanor.

The incident at Pikes Pub sparked public outcry and drew attention from local and federal officials.

Investigators say Warnock appeared in the video wearing “Outlaw” gear and a handlebar mustache, referencing the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.