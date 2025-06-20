Home Invasion In Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hamilton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Kocher says two men are facing serious charges after breaking into a 71-year-old woman’s home in Fishers and trying to assault her.

Elijah Oates, 24, and Daquez Stockdale, 25, are both charged with burglary and criminal confinement. Oates is also charged with attempted rape and sexual battery.

Court documents say the woman woke up around 6 a.m. on June 12 to find two men in her bedroom. One of them was shining a flashlight in her face. The men allegedly groped her and tried to assault her with the flashlight — but she fought back and chased them out while yelling, “I’ll kill you.”

The two took off in a white car, taking her purse. Her stolen credit card was later used at a Meijer near Cumberland. Investigators say surveillance video showed Oates using it and getting into a silver Chevy Sonic — the same type of car seen leaving the woman’s home.

Oates was arrested and admitted to breaking in, saying they were after money. He told police the garage door had been left open. When questioned about the assault, he reportedly said, “I would never do that to an elderly lady.” He later named Stockdale as his partner.

Kocher says if convicted, both men could face up to 16 years in prison.