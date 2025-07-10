Indiana State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Wabash County

SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WOWO) — At the request of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police is investigating a police-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man from Silver Lake, Indiana.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police detectives revealed that just before 9:00 a.m. this morning, members of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Wabash City Police Department, Wabash County ERT, and Kosciusko County SWAT went to a residence in the 200 block of Crappie Road to serve a search warrant and multiple felony arrest warrants issued out of two different counties.

Upon arrival at the residence, a male subject identified as Dale White, 65, Silver Lake, IN, was located inside the residence. During the execution of the warrants, Mr. White was observed armed with a firearm, pointing it in the direction of the officers. In response, one officer discharged their weapon at least once, striking Mr. White.

Despite life-saving measures, Mr. White succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Notification to Mr. White’s family has been made.

No officers were injured in the incident. The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This is standard procedure for the Wabash City Police Department when an officer is involved in a shooting.

The Indiana State Police is the lead agency in this investigation, assisted by the Wabash County Coroner’s Office and the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be provided to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for review.