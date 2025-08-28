ACD Fest Kicks Off

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — Every year just before Labor Day, thousands of car enthusiasts converge on Auburn, Indiana, for a celebration of automotive history, style, and innovation. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival transforms this charming town into a haven for vintage car lovers, where the streets come alive with the roar of engines and the gleam of classic automobiles.

This iconic festival pays tribute to the legendary Auburn, Cord, and Duesenberg marques—three cornerstones of American automotive heritage. Highlights include the renowned Parade of Classics, an 800-car cruise-in, and the unmistakable sound of exotic engines echoing through town.

Visitors can explore four premier automotive museums in DeKalb County, including the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, housed in the beautifully preserved Art Deco building that once served as the Auburn Automobile Company’s headquarters and showroom. The museum hosts special exhibits, guided tours, and programs that bring the golden age of motoring to life.

Beyond the cars, the festival offers live music, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. The Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum hosts a popular swap meet, while Worldwide Auctioneers carries on a long-standing tradition with its boutique Auburn Auction, a staple in the community since 1971.

Whether you’re a lifelong collector or a casual admirer, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival offers something for everyone—a weekend filled with nostalgia, excitement, and small-town charm at its finest.

https://visitdekalb.org/2025/08/acd-festival-2025/