ACLU Sues US DHS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The ACLU of Indiana has sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after seven international students’ legal status was ended without clarity given.

The U.S. District Court was asked to let the plaintiffs reinstate their international student status.

The students were not provided with any opportunities to contest the decision. The U.S. DHS violated their Fifth Amendment due process rights.

The lawsuit also says DHS’ actions are the opposite to federal law and the Constitution, and they violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

The ACLU has also asked for a temporary restraining order so that the students can be protected.

“There is no rhyme or reason for DHS’s action. To terminate an international student’s status, the U.S. government must adhere to regulatory standards and provide basic due process, which it has failed to do.” ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk said. “The impact on these students’ lives is profound, and now they live in fear of being deported at any moment. We’re calling on the court to take immediate steps to stop these unlawful actions.”

Out of the seven students, six of them, who are attending Purdue University or Indiana University Indianapolis, are from China. One student, who is from Nigeria, is attending the University of Notre Dame. Two students are set to graduate in May.