Senate Passes Tax Bills

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Senate passed Senate Bill 1 early Tuesday in a 27-22 vote.

The bill changes how property tax money is used. It lowers the amount going to public schools and requires some public schools to share local referendum funds with certain charter schools.

Governor Braun said he plans to sign the bill, calling it “historic property tax relief.” In a statement, he said, “Senate Bill 1 cuts property taxes for most Hoosier homeowners, farmers, and businesses, limits future tax hikes, and makes the tax system fairer, more transparent, and easier to understand.”

Senate Republicans backed the bill, saying it helps lower costs for homeowners. “Senate Republicans made SB 1 our top priority because we know how important property tax relief is to homeowners,” said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray. “This bill is absolutely a win for homeowners, who are a key demographic in any healthy community.”

Sen. Travis Holdman, who wrote the bill, said it strikes a balance between local government needs and taxpayer relief.

Senate Democrats opposed the bill. They offered over 60 amendments, but none were accepted. Senate Minority Leader Shelli Yoder said, “The fact that this chamber refused to accept even one — no matter the cost or impact — is not governing. It is stonewalling.”