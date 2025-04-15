Suspects In Two Weekend Shootings In Fort Wayne Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — One suspect is in jail and one is wanted by Fort Wayne Police in connection with two separate shootings over the past weekend that left two people dead and one critically injured.

Police say they’ve identified 26-year-old Isaiah Wilson as the alleged shooter in a Sunday homicide on East Wayne Street at Monroe that left a man dead.

He’s described as a 6 foot 3, slender build black male with dreadlocks.

Elsewhere – police arrested 33-year-old Shontrel Bright and charged him with murder and attempted murder in an early Sunday double shooting on Hobson Rd.