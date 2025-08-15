Ohio Anti-Cyberattack Law

OHIO, (WOWO) — Just over a year after a disastrous ransomware attack that hit the City of Columbus, Local governments across Ohio are updating their cybersecurity protocols to comply with a brand new state law.

NBC-4 reports that contained within the recently signed budget legislation were new rules surrounding cybersecurity which will require all entities that receive government funding to adopt comprehensive and active security measures by January 1.

The protocols must also align with generally accepted best practices for cybersecurity.

12 other states have passed similar laws.