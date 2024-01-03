Adams to remain on Van Wert school board

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – Anthony Adams is expected to remain on the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

In a report from The Van Wert Independent, Adams, who has already served two terms as a board member and held the vacant seat on the board until the end of last year, will be appointed to the seat at the Jan. 11 organizational meeting.

Adams was the only person who submitted a notice of interest for the open seat. He’ll serve two years before being required to run for the unexpired term.

Adams had petitions rejected in a re-election bid last November because of “a problem with the required number of signatures on his petitions.”