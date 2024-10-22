Two People Are Dead After A Three-Vehicle Crash

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — It happened Monday morning in Van Wert County on US-127.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, a car was traveling south on US 127 when it stopped to make a left turn into a private driveway.

A pickup truck, also heading south on US 127, failed to stop and struck the car, sending it into the northbound lane, where it was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.

Responding officers said the driver of the car and the passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but there is no word on the condition of the pickup truck driver.