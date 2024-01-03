Defiance police being sued in civil rights suit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) – Defiance police are being sued in a civil rights suit related to a traffic incident in 2021.

The Crescent-News reports that case, which was the arrest of Roberta Natasha-Lynn Shaffer on an OVI charge in December 2021, was dismissed.

Shaffer was alleged to have been “driving all over the roadway” and was pulled over by officer Whitney Schalk.

Shaffer was arrested after a series of field sobriety tests but claimed that he had not been drinking or using drugs.

Perrysburg attorney Francis Landry says Shaffer was the subject of discrimination because he is a transgender person and his 14th Amendment rights were violated.

“Plaintiff was and is a transgender individual,” the suit states. “This fact was known to the defendants prior to plaintiff’s arrest and during defendants’ pursuit of OVI charges against plaintiff, all without probable cause. In charging and arresting plaintiff, the defendants discriminated against plaintiff, and similarly situated non-transgender individuals are not subjected to such demeaning arrests without reason or cause. Plaintiff was subject to clear and over profiling. The actions of defendants were taken against plaintiff in violation of the equal protection clause” of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

Further, the suit claims that the arrest was “precipitated by a call from an individual who hated plaintiff because of plaintiff’s looks. The defendants, not even having observed plaintiff’s driving or erratic driving. Defendants, however, proceeded to pull plaintiff over and engage in discriminatory conduct against plaintiff due to claims of plaintiff’s looking like a girl.”

Shaffer was fired from his job as a bus driver for Paulding Exempted Village Schools, which he claims was a result of the OVI charge.

After a urinalysis report came back negative on April 5, the OVI charge was dismissed the next day.

City Law Director Sean O’Donnell says Shaffer later informed police that he was “taking medications on the day of the traffic stop that, in his opinion, likely caused him to fail the field sobriety tests.”