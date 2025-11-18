Construction Underway for Amazon Delivery Hub in Northwest Ohio

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO)— Amazon announced plans to build a new delivery station in Shawnee Township, marking a major logistics expansion in the Lima region.

According to WLIO – The nearly 110,000-square-foot facility will sit on 25 acres along Jay Begg Parkway and serve as a hub for last-mile deliveries. Packages will arrive from fulfillment centers, be sorted, and then prepared for direct delivery to customers’ doors.

The project is expected to create 25 to 30 full-time management positions and support hundreds of contracted drivers. Local leaders say the new station will allow faster delivery times, including next-day and potentially same-day service.

“This project represents an exciting opportunity to enhance service capabilities in Lima and surrounding communities,” said Kyle DeGiulio, Senior Manager of Economic Development for Amazon. Cindy Leis, president and CEO of the Allen Economic Development Group, added that the facility underscores the region’s appeal for major companies.

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith noted that Amazon’s investment demonstrates the strength of the local economy and creates new job opportunities. Allen County Commissioner Beth Seibert said the facility will directly benefit local households and businesses relying on timely deliveries.

Construction is already underway, with the facility expected to open in fall 2026. Amazon reports that it has created more than 36,500 jobs in Ohio and invested over $49 billion in the state since 2010.