Grant County Authorities: Drugs Provided by Woman Led to Death

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — A Marion woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal drug overdose that occurred on October 27.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Ashley O’Loughlin provided the drugs that led to the death of a 26-year-old man on West 10th Street.

O’Loughlin was booked into the Grant County Jail on Friday and faces charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details about the victim or the type of drugs involved have been released.

This arrest comes as law enforcement continues to crack down on drug distribution and overdoses in Grant County.