AG Rokita threatens to sue South Bend, Seymour police departments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is threatening to sue the South Bend and Seymour police departments.

He is demanding both give his office information to determine if their immigration policies line up with state law that bans sanctuary cities. His office, he said, is investigating whether the police departments violated state law by maintaining policies that prevent their officers from cooperating with federal immigration investigators.

“We are working to ensure units of local government are following the law,” Rokita said in the press release. “We are putting Hoosiers first – not illegal aliens. A failure to comply with the CID may result in legal action.”

A spokesperson for the city of South Bend says they “follow all federal and state laws and will cooperate fully with this misguided investigation.”

Rokita’s Democratic opponent in the election, Destiny Wells, calls the threat a “politically motivated distraction.”

“Let me be clear: the Attorney General’s office should be about serving Hoosiers, not serving up political theater,” Wells said. “This kind of fear-mongering and divisive rhetoric is not what Indiana needs.”

This is not the first time Rokita has engaged in this kind of legal action in an effort to enforce state immigration laws. At the moment Rokita’s office is investigating the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department accusing them of upholding policies that encourage tendencies of a sanctuary city.