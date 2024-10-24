Early voting turnout up in Indiana

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — Early voting turnout has been much higher already than in years’ past. That’s according to the Indiana Secretary of State.

Diego Morales says roughly 500,000 Hoosiers have already cast their ballots in the upcoming November election. Most of the turnout is being attributed to central Indiana counties. Marion County alone has seen 32,100 people get out and vote already.

Some believe the rhetoric revolving around the campaigns of the candidates running for president has many people engaged.

“A presidential election is a big deal anyway, but a presidential election that is rife with so many twists and turns and characters, it’s compelling for voters,” said Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell.

Monroe County has tallied 13,153 early ballots so far, compared to about 11,000 at this time during both the 2020 and 2016 elections. Hendricks County is up compared to 2020 and 2016 as well with 14,318 early voters.

Henry County Clerk Jenny Grubbs said about 200 early voters visit her office each day, compared to 120 per day in prior elections. Hamilton County is reporting fewer early voters this time around with around 20,000 having voted already compared to 24,000 at this time in 2020.

For Bell in Marion County, early voting is about to ramp up even more as satellite voting locations will open up starting Monday next week.

“When we open up eight additional sites and our voters get used to the early voting sites it’s going to make it, well, we’re going to be busy,” Bell said.

Early voting runs until noon on November 4th.