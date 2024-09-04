Alec Johnson named Deputy Director of Redevelopment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division today announced Alec Johnson as its new Deputy Director of Redevelopment. He will begin his duties on September 16.

Johnson brings over 17 years of public service to his new role. Since 2016, he has served as Deputy Director of Planning and Development for the City of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as their City Landscape Architect.

He previously served five years as a trustee board member for the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and is a Fort Wayne Public Art Commissioner. He is the current president of Friends of the Rivers Inc.

“We look forward to having Alec join the team,” said Jonathan Leist, City of Fort Wayne Community Development Division Director. “His background and experience will help continue the important work of developing public amenities, placemaking and enhancing the quality of life in our community.”