FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of Eckart Street and Bowser Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from an apparent gun-shot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital.

Suspect and vehicle information are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FWPD at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 tips App.