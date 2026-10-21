Allen County Council Approves $48.9 Million Budget for Consolidated Fire and EMS District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County Council has unanimously approved a $48.9 million budget for a new consolidated fire and emergency medical services district, moving the plan closer to its expected launch on January 1, 2027.

Fire Chief Jeremy Bush discussed the vote, the potential tax impact and the next steps for the consolidation during an interview Wednesday on Fort Wayne’s Morning News.

The proposal is designed to bring multiple fire and EMS services under one district, expand coverage and improve emergency response times across Allen County.

Bush said he was encouraged by the 7-0 vote after weeks of public questions and debate.

“I think it shows that all of the work that’s been put into this—all the collaboration working with our communities, our townships, our commissioners and our council members—ultimately, the truth and the proof rise to the top,” Bush said.

He acknowledged that questions and concerns are expected with a new system, but said the county has spent years working with local officials, attorneys and state agencies to develop the plan.

Chief addresses concerns about tax impact

The consolidation has drawn scrutiny over its cost and the potential effect on taxpayers.

During the interview, host Kayla Blakeslee referenced concerns raised by County Councilwoman Lindsey Hammond about a reported 19% increase in the combined levy, from $32 million to $38 million. Hammond had also raised the possibility of delaying the consolidation for a year.

Bush said the levy figures being discussed did not accurately reflect the request the district was making.

“The number was actually $28 million that we were asking for an excess levy appeal,” Bush said.

He explained that the plan was scaled back from an initial multiyear budget approach to a one-year excess levy appeal. That change, he said, creates an opportunity for the council and commissioners taking office next year to have a more detailed discussion about the district’s long-term financial needs.

Bush said the council reduced the excess levy appeal while approving the district’s $48.9 million budget.

He expects the changes could result in a lower rate for much of the county, although the impact will vary depending on the area and its existing fire service arrangements.

The consolidation will add approximately 110 square miles to the district’s service area, Bush said, which will bring additional costs.

He added that the district plans to use more cash reserves upfront while officials continue evaluating long-term funding needs and the district’s 10-year capital plan.

Officials aim for consistent service countywide

Bush said the consolidated district is intended to address differences in fire and EMS coverage across Allen County.

He said some residents have experienced emergency response waits of 20 to 30 minutes, while other areas pay more in taxes but receive less coverage.

The goal is to establish a unified rate and consistent service across the county, with a target of responding to emergencies within four to eight minutes, according to Bush.

“That’s what people are going to expect, and that’s what we’re going to deliver,” he said.

The plan also calls for adding approximately 31 first responders, according to the interview.

State review remains a key step

Although County Council has approved the budget, the consolidation still requires state review.

Bush said the council’s vote authorizes the district to submit its excess levy appeal to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.

The agency will review the materials submitted by the district, including ordinances and interlocal agreements involving townships and municipalities, as well as agreements involving New Haven and Woodburn.

The department may request additional information before evaluating the proposal under state law and issuing a decision.

Bush said the state review would have been required whether officials moved forward now or delayed the process for another year.

District preparing for January launch

Bush said officials are already working to integrate the systems needed to begin operating the consolidated district.

That work includes coordinating software, staffing protocols, policies and procedures across the participating services.

He said those preparations are intended to make the transition as seamless as possible when the district launches January 1, 2027.

Bush credited local officials and the district’s team for working together on the plan, while acknowledging that the public will continue to have questions about costs and service.

“I’m really proud of the work that our team did, because everybody came together,” Bush said.

He said the district will continue to engage residents and remain mindful of the impact on taxpayers as the consolidation moves forward.

Officials are awaiting the state’s review before the process can be finalized.