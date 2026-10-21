Hazmat Leak in North Toledo Prompts Evacuations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — Emergency crews are responding to a hazardous materials release in north Toledo that prompted evacuation orders for residents and workers in the surrounding area.

According to the City of Toledo, Toledo Fire & Rescue ordered an evacuation late Tuesday night, October 20, for anyone within a one-mile radius of 1050 Progress Avenue, near Enterprise Boulevard.

The incident occurred at the Sterling Pipe & Tube facility, which was evacuated as crews worked to assess the release. Authorities continued monitoring the situation overnight.

Anyone living or working within one mile of 1050 Progress Avenue is being told to evacuate immediately.

A temporary shelter has been established at Shoreland Elementary School. The Red Cross and TARTA buses are also stationed in the Meijer parking lot off Alexis Road to help provide shelter and assistance to displaced residents.

Emergency officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and follow directions from first responders.

As of the city’s latest posted update early Wednesday morning, no injuries or fatalities had been reported, and officials said there had been no explosion.

Officials had not confirmed the specific material involved in the release in the city’s latest update. The cause of the incident also remained unclear.

Dense fog was affecting visibility across Toledo overnight, making it difficult to distinguish ordinary fog from any haze associated with the incident.

The city urged residents not to judge their safety based on what they see in the air, but to follow official evacuation instructions.

According to the city’s latest guidance, there was no evacuation or shelter-in-place order outside the one-mile radius at the time of its update. Residents should monitor official alerts for any changes.

Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.

Updates are being provided through the City of Toledo, Toledo Fire & Rescue and the Lucas County Emergency Management Agency.

This is a developing story. Information may change as emergency officials release additional details.