March 10, 2026
Huntington Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Child Porn Possession

HUNTINGTON, IND. (WOWO) A 46-year-old man from Huntington, Indiana has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material, according to authorities. Lucas Kern was found guilty after a 2024 investigation linked explicit images and videos of children to his email account.

Police also discovered a significant number of files on Kern’s cell phone, which investigators say contained child sexual abuse material. Following the completion of his prison term, Kern will be subject to lifetime supervised release.

Authorities emphasize that the investigation and prosecution of child sexual abuse material remain a priority to protect children and hold offenders accountable. The case highlights the ongoing work of law enforcement to identify and remove illegal content and ensure offenders face serious consequences.

