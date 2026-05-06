Allen County Final Primary Results Expected This Morning.

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Allen County Board of Elections worked to tabulate results from the May 5 Primary until just after 3:00 A.M. before suspending the count. Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine told Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News that a combination of factors led to the delay in results, including the switch to voting centers and new procedures, an exceptionally large ballot and a heavy voter turnout all contributed. Shine went on to praise the efforts of the election board as ballot data feeds were 16 feet long and had to be fed into the tabulation system.

The count will resume just after 9:00 A.M. and expect to have final results later this morning.