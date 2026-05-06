ISP Introduces 24/7 Mental, Physical, and Financial Support for Staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) has officially launched a new Wellness Section designed to support the physical, mental, and financial well-being of its officers and retirees.

The comprehensive program offers 24-hour access to peer support, crisis management, and financial resiliency resources, marking a major step in prioritizing the health of those who serve Hoosier communities.

SUPERINTENDENT ON THE INITIATIVE

Superintendent Anthony Scott emphasized that the Wellness Section is an investment in the department’s people, ensuring officers and retired personnel remain resilient, prepared, and ready to perform their duties safely and effectively.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to the holistic well-being of every member of the Indiana State Police family,” Scott said.

FOCUS ON RESILIENCE AND READINESS

The Wellness Section is intended to address challenges that law enforcement personnel commonly face, from stress and mental health concerns to financial pressures, providing immediate support whenever it’s needed.

Officials say the program will also reinforce peer connections, giving staff a reliable network for guidance and assistance during crises.

BOTTOM LINE

By establishing this dedicated Wellness Section, the Indiana State Police is taking proactive steps to maintain officer readiness, promote overall well-being, and ensure that both current and retired personnel have access to essential support services around the clock.