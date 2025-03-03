Indiana Governor Mike Braun Signs Executive Order

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order on Monday that strengthens paid parental leave for state employees.

The order provides six weeks of paid childbirth recovery leave for women who give birth and up to eight weeks for those who deliver via C-section. It also includes paid leave for those who lose a baby in utero at 20 weeks or beyond.

State employees can receive up to 150 hours of paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child, regardless of their length of employment.

Braun says the goal is to support strong families and improve the health and development of newborns by providing more time for parents to care for them.

“If you’re practicing what you’re preaching about making it a good place to move back to, raise a family, start a business, this is the way you get started on that and maybe it happens more broadly,” Braun said.

The new order takes effect immediately.