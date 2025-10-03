Allen County Finalizes Solar Ordinance

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners officially finalized an update to the county’s Solar Ordinance this morning, concluding a two-year review and amendment process focused on regulating commercial solar development.

In today’s Legislative Session, the Commissioners affirmed a key provision of ZORD-2025-0005, establishing a 1,000-foot setback for Commercial Solar Energy (CSE) Systems, commonly referred to as “solar farms.” The setback applies to both road centerlines and non-participating property lines—a rule aimed at balancing industrial development with community concerns.

Planning vs. Commission: Differing Recommendations

The setback distance had been the most debated part of the ordinance. After conducting site visits and in-depth analysis, the Allen County Department of Planning Services (DPS) recommended the 1,000-foot standard. However, the Allen County Plan Commission, after a public hearing, suggested a much smaller setback, citing different priorities.

Despite the conflicting input, the Board of Commissioners sided with the DPS recommendation, citing public input and long-term land use planning.

Public Engagement Drives Final Decision

Over 1,000 community members contributed feedback throughout the process via public meetings, hearings, emails, phone calls, and letters.

“We sincerely thank everyone who participated in this process,” the Commissioners stated. “Your voices were heard, and they helped shape the final ordinance.”

Beyond Solar Farms: Residential and Business Use Included

The updated ordinance not only addresses large-scale commercial solar farms but also codifies and expands rules for ground-mounted solar panels used by businesses and private residences.