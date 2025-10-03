October 3, 2025
Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping After Incident At Edgewood Middle School

by David Scheie

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — An adult male has been charged with attempted kidnapping following an incident at Edgewood Middle School on Friday, September 26, in which he attempted to pick up a student without authorization, according to school and police officials.

Thanks to multiple layers of school safety protocols, the individual was unable to gain access to any students, and no students were placed in danger during the incident.

The Warsaw Police Department, working closely with School Resource Officers, identified the suspect as Marco Antonio Sanchez-Hernandez, born July 4, 2004. He was detained on site and later charged with attempted kidnapping and other related offenses.

Authorities say additional charges may be forthcoming, but declined to comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, Warsaw Community Schools expressed gratitude for the quick and coordinated response:

“We are thankful for the strong partnership between Warsaw Community Schools, School Resource Officers, and local law enforcement.”

No further information is being released at this time as investigators continue their work.

