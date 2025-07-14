Suspect Arrested Following Saturday Shooting In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Saturday, police said that they were looking for help locating 39-year-old Jamarcus Williams, named as the suspect in a shooting earlier that morning.

On Monday afternoon, FWPD announced that they had arrested Williams in the 400 block of S Calhoun Street.

Williams shot and critically injured a man following a dispute in the 2500 block of Weisser Park Avenue around 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

The victim was last said to be in life-threatening condition.

Williams faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.