Allen County Homeland Security Discourages Open Burning for 48 Hours

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Office of Homeland Security is urging citizens to avoid burning in windy conditions.

Allen County Fire personnel responded to at least 10 brush fires Thursday. The fires take many firefighters and equipment which makes them unavailable for other emergency fire and EMS calls.

Thursday, fire and EMS crews from Whitley and Noble counties in Indiana, along with Paulding and Van Wert Counties in Ohio assisted Allen County Fire personnel with these fires. Additionally, Allen County Fire assisted DeKalb County with a brush fire.

Everyone in Allen County is encouraged to avoid any outdoor burning for the next 48 hours while the dry and windy conditions continue.

Keep in mind that Allen County Code requires residents to obtain a permit from their local fire department before doing any agricultural open burning. Open Burning is not permitted when wind speeds are below 5 mph and about 20 mph. Fires that are contained are allowed by county code and city ordinance but discouraged for 48 hours due to the high fire risk.

