Allen County hosts job fair for careers within the county government

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County is hosting a job fair for people interested in careers with county government.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.

Representatives from several county departments are expected to attend, including the Department of Health, Youth Services Center, Prosecutor’s Office, Allen County Juvenile Probation, Allen County Juvenile Center, Department of Planning Services and Community Corrections.

Allen County has more than 1,400 full-time employees and offers career opportunities across a range of skills, backgrounds and education levels.

Job seekers can bring a resume, but applications must be completed online. Computer kiosks will be available at the job fair.

Free parking is available. Attendees should enter through the Conference Center doors and proceed to Conference Room B.

A list of current job openings is available at www.allencountyjobs.us.