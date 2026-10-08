Indiana Task Force 1 heads south ahead of Hurricane Isaias

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Task Force 1 is being deployed to the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, the team has been activated to conduct search and rescue operations following the storm’s expected landfall along the Alabama and Florida coasts.

The task force is tentatively scheduled to stage in Georgia after leaving Indianapolis Thursday.

A total of 35 task force personnel and 13 ground support personnel are being deployed, according to IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith, who will serve as the team leader.

National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said the storm could bring dangerous, life-threatening conditions to portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Brennan said Isaias could strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane, with winds reaching 111 mph, before making landfall.