Allen County Legislators Receive Summer Study Committee Appointments

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Allen County legislators recently received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to explore policy issues and work to identify solutions.

Legislators will hear testimony from the public, experts, and stakeholders as they work on bill recommendations ahead of the next legislative session, which begins in January.

State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) will serve as vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight and the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services.

“As vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance, I’ll be focused on how we can better protect consumers, promote innovation, and support a strong and stable marketplace,” Carbaugh said. “I’m also looking forward to working on ways to strengthen Indiana’s retirement systems and continue to improve the quality of health services for Hoosiers.”

State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Fiscal Policy and Simplified State Sales Tax Administration Delegates.

“These discussions during the interim help ensure Indiana stays on the right track financially and remains a great place to work, live, and raise a family,” Heine said. “We have to continue evaluating how taxpayer dollars are used and make sure our policies support long-term economic growth.”

State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) will serve as a member of the Indiana Veterans’ Affairs Commission, the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight, and the Interim Study Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs.

“Whether it’s access to quality health care, job opportunities, or housing, I’m committed to finding solutions that make Indiana stronger and ensure our veterans receive the support they’ve earned,” Judy said. “I look forward to the summer committees and being a strong voice for Indiana’s veterans and military families.”

State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) will serve as vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Commerce and Economic Development and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Telecommunications.

“Whether it’s growing local businesses or improving access to reliable and affordable energy, these conservations are critical to our state’s continued success,” Morris said. “These committees provide a valuable opportunity to take a closer look at Indiana’s business climate and energy infrastructure.”

The 2025 legislative interim study committee assignments and topics can be found here, and legislative appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov.