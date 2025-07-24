Wabash County Museum Receives Generous Grant

Wabash, Ind. (WOWO) — The Wabash County Museum is proud to announce it has received a $5,000 grant from Norfolk Southern through its Thriving Communities Grant Program. The funding will support interior renovations to the museum’s 1920s-era New York Central Caboose, with the plan to make it open to the public for the first time ever. The vision for the caboose is to make it accessible to guests of all ages and to incorporate it into field trips for children from across northern Indiana.

This grant is part of Norfolk Southern’s commitment to strengthening the communities it serves across its 22-state network. Launched in 2023, Norfolk Southern’s open-application grant programs are designed to support organizations working to further the areas of safety, sustainability, workforce development, and community resilience.

“Being able to renovate the interior of the caboose will allow our museum to tell the story of how the railroads have impacted all of northern Indiana. We are thrilled that Norfolk Southern supports our vision for this project,” shares Teresa Galley, executive director of the Wabash County Museum.

The Thriving Communities Grant Program supports initiatives that bolster local economies and promote long-term resilience. From sustainability efforts and job training to community-building programs, the grant empowers nonprofit and community organizations working to create a lasting impact.

The Norfolk Southern grant application process for 2025 is open through Sept. 1. For more information, visit the company’s website.