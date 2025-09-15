Allen County Officials Urge Caution With Recreational Fires Amid Dry Weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County emergency officials are warning residents to take extra care with recreational fires as dry conditions continue across the region.

The Allen County Office of Emergency Management said while cool evenings make for popular backyard gatherings, the prolonged lack of rain has increased the risk of accidental fires.

Officials encourage residents to keep recreational fires small—no more than three feet wide by two feet high—and to use a fire ring, stone fireplace, or other containment device with a metal screen to control sparks. Fires should always be supervised by a responsible adult and fully extinguished before being left unattended.

Other safety recommendations include keeping a hose or water source nearby, burning only clean wood, clearing combustible materials from the area around the fire, and avoiding leaves, trash, or paper. Fires should also be kept away from buildings and other structures.

“Understanding the current dry conditions creates a risk of fire, which should be avoided if possible or reduced through good safety practices,” the agency said in its advisory.

Officials also reminded residents that violations of open burn regulations could result in citations or fines.

The Office of Emergency Management noted that these precautions align with open burn regulations already in place across Allen County and Indiana.