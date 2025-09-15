Influential Women Awards to Honor Region’s Leaders Sept. 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Hundreds of people are expected to gather later this month to celebrate women making a difference in Northwest Indiana.

The 14th annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards Banquet is set for Sept. 25 at Avalon Manor in Merrillville. More than 800 attendees are expected as winners are announced from a pool of 250 finalists, representing many of the region’s top companies and organizations.

Finalists were chosen from more than 500 nominations submitted by peers and members of the public. Two winners—one Influential Woman and one Up and Coming—will be selected in each of 13 industry categories. Awards will also be presented for Influential Woman of the Year, Up and Coming Woman of the Year, Community Leader of the Year, and Supporter of the Year.

All finalists will be honored with a medallion during the banquet, which is hosted by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA).

“As this event continues to grow year after year, we are reminded of the incredible talent, dedication, and strength women bring to the table in the communities in which we work and live,” said Mary Wright, NWIIWA board chair. “It is an honor to gather in the same room with these amazing finalists and their supporters as we all work together to advance women in the region.”

Past winners from fields including education, healthcare, business, government, and nonprofit organizations serve as judges. Nominations for the 2026 awards are now open at www.nwiiwa.org/nominations-application