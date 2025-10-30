Tudor Park Troubles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Homeowners in the Tudor Park neighborhood on Indy’s far east side say they’ve spent years navigating court orders, changing receivers, and working with management companies, and they still don’t have clear answers about how their community is being run.

“This has been going on for years,” said Kimberly Mitchell, a Tudor Park homeowner and residents’ advocate. “We’ve had so many people come and go, attorneys, receivers, property managers, and we still can’t see where our money is going.”

The problems go back to 2003, when Tudor Park Inc., the homeowners association, was first administratively dissolved. The court judicially dissolved the association on August 30, 2022, and counsel was hired in December 2022 to begin a proper dissolution process.

Mitchell said an attorney helped residents find a receiver in 2022, but that one didn’t work out, so they had to get another. “It’s just been one thing after another,” she said.

Residents say the latest management company, ALPS Property Management, which handles receiverships for distressed properties nationwide, hasn’t been very transparent. “We couldn’t see any detailed financials, what’s coming in, what’s going out, nothing,” Mitchell said. Homeowners were asked to pay $300 as a one-time assessment for inspections. Shannon, a homeowner with three units, says he was told to pay $300 per unit in addition to the assessment, paid it, and never saw inspections completed.

“People paid, but look around, potholes everywhere, and nothing’s getting fixed,” Mitchell added.

Mitchell said residents are still paying ALPS Property Management to oversee the community, but many say they aren’t seeing the results. “There’s no clear accountability. You just don’t know what’s going to happen next,” said Spencer.

A judge once described Tudor Park as a “patchwork of businesses” residents have pieced together over the years. Mitchell agreed. “That’s exactly what it is. We’ve done everything we can to hold it together, but it’s exhausting.”

The stress has also made some neighbors hesitant to speak out. “People are scared,” Mitchell said. “We’ve gone to hearings, and nothing ever goes our way. There’s a cultural fear of the courts, of the legal system. Some just shut down instead of speaking up.”

Mitchell has taken it upon herself to learn the process and help others navigate it. “I had to read a whole lot of documents to understand where we stand,” she said. “I tell my neighbors, ‘Get the information, read it, know it.’ Because if we don’t take charge of our community, nobody will.”

Despite the setbacks, she remains hopeful. “We’re still here, still paying, still trying. It’s been hard, but I believe we can fix it if we stand together.”

Residents also point to THE CONDOS AT TUDOR PARK, INC. as the supposed successor to Tudor Park, Inc., but questions remain about how the transition is being handled and whether accountability will improve.