Allen County Officials Will Have An Important Decision To Make About The Kind Of Growth They’d Like To See In The Western Portion Of The County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Bass Road continues to grow, having been rural just a few years ago, but now, rapidly turning residential.

Part of that growth means developers are looking for new opportunities, in this case, a new sportsplex.

The proposed multi-sport complex near Buckner Park is being considered by the Allen County Plan Commission.

Soccer is the primary purpose for the proposed complex, but Football, Rugby, and other sports could be viewed by 1500-2500 spectators.

The Commission will vote on April 18th, but they will be listening to area residents, who may have concerns about an increase in traffic, in an area that is half rural and half residential.