Allen County Public Library delivers books and more to homebound patrons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Public Library offers home delivery of books, movies, magazines and other materials for homebound residents and people living in long-term care facilities.

The Library at Home program allows patrons to access a wide variety of library resources without visiting a branch.

“We offer, so anything the library offers we can deliver. So whether that’s books or magazines, movies, anything that you can think of, we’re happy to deliver,” said Kevin Naber, the program’s manager, according to WANE 15.

The program has also expanded services to senior living communities, offering memory kits with items designed to encourage reminiscence and sensory engagement.

Naber said staff at senior living communities can use the kits to work with residents living with dementia, even when library staff are not present.

Residents interested in signing up can visit the Library at Home program website.