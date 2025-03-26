March 26, 2025
Local News

Three Vehicle Crash Early This Morning Left One Person Critically Injured

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash just before 6 this morning involving a car, a pickup truck, and a semi that left one person in critical condition.

Officials say the crash happened on Minnich Road just north of Flat Rock when the car and semi sideswiped each other, causing the driver of the car to lose control – hitting the pickup truck head-on.

The car’s driver was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

What caused the car and semi to sideswipe remains under investigation.

