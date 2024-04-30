April 30, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine, Has Announced The ACGOP’s Plans For Primary Election Night, As Well As The Traditional Post-Election Day “Coney Dog Luncheon”

by David Scheie0
"Republican Elephant - 3D Icon" by DonkeyHotey, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Shine said that the Election Night Party will be held at Allen County GOP Headquarters on Main Street, beginning immediately after the polls close on Tuesday, May 7th.

There will be food, beverages, and a large-screen television displaying State and National results.

He noted that Third District Congressman Jim Banks will address the gathering at 7:00 p.m. on Primary Election Night with remarks pertaining to his unopposed candidacy for United States Senate.

On Wednesday, May 8th, the ACGOP’s celebratory “Coney Dog Luncheon” will also be held at ACGOP’s Headquarters beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Related posts

New Energy Corp. Files for Bankruptcy

Kylie Havens

Fort Wayne, Decatur denied FEMA floodplain grants

Darrin Wright

Fort Wayne fire crews work Friday afternoon fire at Omni Source

Ian Randall

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.