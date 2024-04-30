Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine, Has Announced The ACGOP’s Plans For Primary Election Night, As Well As The Traditional Post-Election Day “Coney Dog Luncheon”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Shine said that the Election Night Party will be held at Allen County GOP Headquarters on Main Street, beginning immediately after the polls close on Tuesday, May 7th.

There will be food, beverages, and a large-screen television displaying State and National results.

He noted that Third District Congressman Jim Banks will address the gathering at 7:00 p.m. on Primary Election Night with remarks pertaining to his unopposed candidacy for United States Senate.

On Wednesday, May 8th, the ACGOP’s celebratory “Coney Dog Luncheon” will also be held at ACGOP’s Headquarters beginning at 11:30 a.m.