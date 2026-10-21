Allen County sheriff’s deputies investigate suspicious death in northwest Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. Oct. 20 to the 11400 block of Fox Valley Run for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on a bed covered in blood, according to the sheriff’s department.

Medics with the Northwest Allen County Fire District pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The death is considered suspicious, but authorities say there is no threat to the general public.

Detectives are processing the scene as the investigation continues.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, according to the sheriff’s department.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Northwest Allen County Fire District, Allen County Coroner’s Office and Allen County Prosecutor’s Office assisted at the scene.