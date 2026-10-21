October 21, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne City Council advances $2.56 million in neighborhood infrastructure projects

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied/ City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two neighborhood infrastructure projects totaling $2.56 million are moving forward after receiving committee approval from Fort Wayne City Council.

The projects, led by the city’s Public Works Division, still require final approval at a future council meeting.

One project will involve $1.941 million in concrete street repairs at New Kirkwood Park. Work will include reconstructing concrete streets, installing underground drainage, repairing sidewalks and driveways, and improving ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Completion is anticipated in November 2027.

The second project will add a sidewalk along Spring Street between Lindenwood Avenue and Saint Francis Drive, formerly Leesburg Road, near the University of Saint Francis.

The sidewalk project is estimated to cost $619,400, with the university contributing $90,000 toward construction. Work is projected to begin in November, weather permitting, and finish in April 2027.

The city says it is investing $37 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements this year under Mayor Sharon Tucker’s leadership.

Related posts

Car strikes bicyclist in Kosciusko County, man in critical condition

Brooklyne Beatty

BMW Recalls Nearly 90,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Brian Ford

ISTEP replacement launches this week

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.