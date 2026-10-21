Fort Wayne City Council advances $2.56 million in neighborhood infrastructure projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two neighborhood infrastructure projects totaling $2.56 million are moving forward after receiving committee approval from Fort Wayne City Council.

The projects, led by the city’s Public Works Division, still require final approval at a future council meeting.

One project will involve $1.941 million in concrete street repairs at New Kirkwood Park. Work will include reconstructing concrete streets, installing underground drainage, repairing sidewalks and driveways, and improving ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Completion is anticipated in November 2027.

The second project will add a sidewalk along Spring Street between Lindenwood Avenue and Saint Francis Drive, formerly Leesburg Road, near the University of Saint Francis.

The sidewalk project is estimated to cost $619,400, with the university contributing $90,000 toward construction. Work is projected to begin in November, weather permitting, and finish in April 2027.

The city says it is investing $37 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements this year under Mayor Sharon Tucker’s leadership.