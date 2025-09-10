Senators Push Bipartisan Bill to Add AI Education in Schools

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — A bipartisan group of senators has introduced legislation to bring artificial intelligence into the classroom, aiming to prepare students for a technology-driven future.

The Recommending Artificial Intelligence Standards in Education (RAISE) Act, introduced Tuesday by Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, and Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., would add AI and technology literacy to subjects states may set standards for under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, is a cosponsor.

“America must master AI to guarantee our future security and economic leadership,” Husted said in a statement. “The RAISE Act would encourage AI competency among our students to make sure the Land of the Free dominates the AI landscape for generations.”

Blunt Rochester said AI education is essential to workforce readiness. “This legislation will empower states to develop academic standards on AI and prepare our leaders of tomorrow to meet the moment,” she said.

Cassidy said the measure would allow states to develop their own AI curriculum while ensuring students are taught to use the technology responsibly.

Husted has previously promoted AI literacy in Ohio, helping launch an AI toolkit for schools and celebrating the opening of the nation’s first K-12 AI lab earlier this year.