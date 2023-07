WOODBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – A three-foot alligator was found and captured in Woodburn Thursday.

The alligator was found in a retention pond by construction workers who were working in the area.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that rescuers believe the alligator may have been stolen from the Indiana Wild Sanctuary and on the loose for almost three weeks.

It took nearly an hour to capture.