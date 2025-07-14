July 14, 2025
Ohio News

Alternative Energy Is Highly Visible Across Northwest Ohio

by David Scheie0
windmill, field, landscape, the windmills, agriculture, ecology, rapeseed, the horizon, wellness, the cultivation of, yellow, village, energy, wind energy, green, fields, nature, holding, windmill, windmill, windmill, agriculture, agriculture, agriculture, ecology, ecology, village, energy, energy, energy, energy, energy, wind energy, wind energy

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) — Farmlands in Blackford County will soon be transformed into energy-producing wind towers as part of the Blackford Wind Project.

State Rep. JD Prescott believes that diversifying energy sources, including wind and solar, is crucial for the state.

While some farmers are skeptical about the project’s impact on county growth and property values, others see it as an opportunity to generate income and expand their portfolios.

The project, set to be completed next year, aims to bring economic benefits to Blackford County and neighboring areas.

Related posts

New phone scam targets Social Security

Network Indiana

Fort Wayne man dies in industrial accident

Caleb Hatch

Fort Wayne shooting suspect takes own life after standoff with police

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.