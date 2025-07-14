Alternative Energy Is Highly Visible Across Northwest Ohio

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) — Farmlands in Blackford County will soon be transformed into energy-producing wind towers as part of the Blackford Wind Project.

State Rep. JD Prescott believes that diversifying energy sources, including wind and solar, is crucial for the state.

While some farmers are skeptical about the project’s impact on county growth and property values, others see it as an opportunity to generate income and expand their portfolios.

The project, set to be completed next year, aims to bring economic benefits to Blackford County and neighboring areas.