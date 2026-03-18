Toledo City Council Approves Measures Clarifying Immigration Enforcement Policies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO)— Leaders in Toledo, Ohio have approved several measures aimed at clarifying how local policies interact with federal immigration enforcement.

Members of Toledo City Council unanimously passed three parts of a four-item legislative package during a meeting Tuesday. The proposal focuses on how city resources can be used during interactions with federal immigration authorities and outlines enforcement practices in public spaces, according to WTOL 11.

The package includes two resolutions and two ordinances addressing enforcement procedures, review processes for detention facility approvals and guidance on cooperation between local agencies and federal officials.

Council members said the legislation was shaped in part by feedback from residents and neighborhood groups during the proposal process.

One part of the proposal — which would restrict where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers could operate on properties where educators, students and children are present — was sent to a council committee for further discussion and review.

Supporters of the measures said the changes are intended to provide clearer policies for the city while addressing concerns raised by members of the community.