Ambassador Bridge Cuts Select Tolls Ahead of New Competition

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) A competitive shift is underway on the Detroit River as the operator of the Ambassador Bridge adjusts toll pricing ahead of the opening of a new international crossing.

The privately owned bridge operator says it will reduce tolls for drivers enrolled in its prepaid program by nearly 50 percent, according to the Detroit International Bridge Company.

“Premier Card members will pay a reduced rate as part of a competitive adjustment,” the company said.

Under the updated structure, prepaid passenger vehicle rates will drop from 10 dollars to 5 dollars and 50 cents according to Bridge Michigan.

All other toll categories will remain unchanged.

The pricing change comes as the Gordie Howe International Bridge prepares to open between Detroit and Windsor with its own discounted prepaid system for drivers.

Officials involved with the new crossing say its prepaid program will offer lower base rates for passenger vehicles compared to current standard pricing on the Ambassador Bridge, according to project information released by bridge authorities.

The Gordie Howe system is expected to allow drivers with prepaid accounts to pass through open lanes with automatic toll deductions.

Officials have not yet confirmed an exact opening date for the new span, which will become a second major international crossing in the region.

The Ambassador Bridge adjustment follows earlier rate increases implemented at the start of the year.

Despite the changes, all standard toll rates outside the prepaid program remain unchanged.